Starbucks Adds a New Fruity Frappuccino to the Permanent Menu

Starbucks has made a berry special addition to their menu.

Starting on Tuesday, the coffee chain will begin serving the new Serious Strawberry Frappuccino—but there’s no need to rush to your nearest location to get a taste of it before it’s gone. The blended beverage joins the Triple Mocha Frappuccino and Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, which Starbucks announced last month, as a permanent menu option.

The fruity drink has a strawberries and creme base—a blend of ice, milk, and their “strawberry infusion blend”—sandwiched between two swirls of strawberry fruit puree. It’s topped with their signature vanilla whipped cream.

Starbucks' Triple Mocha Frappuccino, Serious Strawberry Frappuccino and Ultra Caramel Frappuccino.

The new beverage comes after the news that the company will be cutting down on limited-edition beverages by 30%, as reported by Grub Street.

Starbucks' Chicken Chorizo and Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Starbucks’ food menu is also gaining two new additions that are here to stay. Customers can munch on the new Chicken Chorizo and Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites and Kitchen Sink Cookie from now until basically forever.