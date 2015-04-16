Starbucks Is Rolling Out a S'Mores Frappuccino for Summer

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 01:11 PM
Grab your straws, Starbucks lovers — there’s a new Frappuccino.

Starting April 28, the coffee company will be offering a S’mores frozen blended beverage, which is “inspired by the nostalgic summer experience of roasting S’mores,” a spokesperson for Starbucks tells PEOPLE.

The new drink mimics its namesake treat by deliciously layering ingredients: a marshmallow-flavored whipped cream on the bottom, followed by milk chocolate sauce, then a layer of the classic blended coffee Frappuccino (with some graham cracker thrown in for good measure), topped off with a healthy serving of more marshmallow whipped cream sprinkled with crushed graham cracker topping.

The first Frappuccinos debuted in 1995 and were available only in coffee and mocha flavors. Now, the company boasts a history of fancy Fraps including a pink Birthday Cake Frappuccino, a blue Seattle Seahawks flavor for the 2015 Super Bowl and a bright green Franken Frappuccino for Halloween.

This chocolaty campfire-inspired drink sounds almost as good as Starbucks’ secret-menu Twix Frappuccino. Almost.

—Morgan Gibson, @morgangibson

