The news of Starbucks making the environmentally friendly move comes after the company announced its CEO Kevin Johnson is retiring in April

Starbucks Shifting from Paper to Reusable Cups by End of Next Year: 'Protecting Our Planet'

Starbucks is slowly moving away from paper cups as part of its ongoing effort to become more environmentally friendly.

According to a news release issued by the coffee giant Tuesday, Starbucks plans to shift from paper to reusable cups by the end of next year in stores throughout the United States and Canada.

"By the end of next year, customers will be able to use their own personal reusable cup for every Starbucks visit in the U.S. and Canada – including in café, drive-thru and mobile order and pay," said the company in the news release.

"Our goal, by 2025, is to create a cultural movement towards reusables by giving customers easy access to a personal or Starbucks provided reusable to-go cup for every visit, making it convenient and delightful to reuse wherever customers are enjoying their Starbucks Experience," they added.

The shift from paper to reusable cups is part of the company's 2030 "planet positive goals" which includes reducing waste through "innovative reusable cup programs."

"We have a bold long-term sustainability vision and ambitious goals for 2030," said Starbucks president and CEO, Kevin Johnson. "Starbucks partners around the world are passionate about protecting our planet and are at the very center of driving the innovation that enables us to give more than we take from the planet."

Kevin Johnson, Howard Schultz Credit: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty; Stephen Brashear/Getty

The news of Starbucks shifting from paper to reusable cups comes as Johnson announced his retirement after holding the role for five years. Johnson has been with the company for a total of 14 years in different capacities.

"Johnson will transition from his current role on April 4, 2022, and will continue to serve as a Starbucks partner (employee) and special consultant to the company and Board of Directors through September," said the company in a statement.

Howard Schultz will return to lead the company starting April 4 as interim CEO while Starbucks continues searching for a permanent leader. This will mark Schultz's third time leading the company.