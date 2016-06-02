It's as delicious as it is pretty.

What Does the 'Pink Drink' on Starbucks' Secret Menu Actually Taste Like? We Investigate

Who Tried It: Grace Gavilanes, PEOPLE writer-reporter

Instagram is thinking pink with its sudden flood of pink drink pics (try saying that three times fast) that have been causing quite the commotion and double-tapping among Starbucks lovers.

While I’m not an obsessive Starbucks devotee, I do appreciate pastels and Mean Girls, which was more than enough to get me lining up to try the summery concoction off Starbucks’ beloved secret menu this morning.

“One tall Pink Drink please,” I confidently ordered, only to receive a confused stare in return.

“What? We have a lot of pink drinks,” the N.Y.C.-based barista responded, explaining to me that ordering off the secret menu means specifically stating what you want in the beverage (rookie mistake). In this case, I ordered a Strawberry Acai Refresher with no water; the barista would then know to add coconut milk in its absence, he told me.

“I know someone who comes in every day just for this drink,” he said before I made my way to the side, anxiously waiting to see/taste/hold this mythical beverage.

And guys, I was not disappointed … okay maybe I was a teeny bit upset because I did not spot any sliced strawberries in my beverage (darn those misleading ‘grams!) The drink tastes just like a pink Starburst (a.k.a. the world’s favorite candy) — and that says a lot coming from someone who isn’t super into fruity drinks. It’s light, refreshing and will most definitely become my go-to beverage this summer. It’s been a good run, Chai Tea Latte.