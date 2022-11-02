Starbucks' Red Cups Are Back — and So Are Their Beloved Holiday Drinks

Starbucks is celebrating 25 years of red cups with four new designs made to look like "little gifts"

Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on November 2, 2022
Starbucks Is Celebrating 25 Years of Red Cups with 4 New Designs — Plus the Return of Holiday Drinks
Photo: Starbucks

'Tis the season at Starbucks!

Starting Nov. 3, the coffee chain will usher in the return of holiday drink favorites, new bakery treats and brand new red cup designs.

For 25 years, the festive cups have excited customers with new styles. And this year's four new arrivals offer the "comforts and cheer of the season," per a release. The cups are all meant to look like they're wrapped up in adorable wrapping paper.

"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners," Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year's holiday campaign, said in a statement.

Jacobson also reflected on the legacy of the cups, which have boasted cheery designs since 1997 — from jewel-toned hues in the late '90s to snowman graphics in 2012. "Looking back at all the years of holiday cups, you can see the commitment to design and artistry and all things handcrafted. I think that's why they have become part of a lot of people's holiday traditions. They invite people in because each new design captures a moment in time with its own unique take on the holidays."

Starbucks Is Celebrating 25 Years of Red Cups with 4 New Designs — Plus the Return of Holiday Drinks
Starbucks

One of this year's red cups is made with wavy, green ribbons and sparkles, while another new cup also boasts sparkles and diamonds on a frosted mint green cup. A third holiday cup contains a white backdrop and is stamped with tiny ornaments like Christmas trees and starbursts. Rounding out the lineup is a mostly red cup covered with white graphic Christmas tree designs.

Seasonal drink favorites are also set to return on Thursday, including the peppermint mocha, which Starbucks baristas have been serving up for 20 years.

Per the release, the caramel brulée latte, the chestnut praline latte, the toasted white chocolate mocha and the Irish cream cold brew are also once again taking a spot on the seasonal menu. Plus, the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte is returning after its debut last year.

Starbucks Is Celebrating 25 Years of Red Cups with 4 New Designs — Plus the Return of Holiday Drinks
Starbucks

Along with the classic, cozy drinks, Starbucks is introducing a new bakery item: the chocolate pistachio swirl. The pastry, made with "buttery, brioche-inspired dough," is swirled into a sweet roll that contains rich chocolate filling with cinnamon and chocolate flavoring. The new treat is topped with mint chocolate chips and chopped pistachios.

The reindeer cake pop, sugar plum cheese danish, cranberry bliss bar and snowman cookie are also making a festive appearance behind the bakery glass this holiday season.

Starbucks is known to mark the holiday season as well as the fall season with their seasonal beverages. This year, the apple crisp oat milk macchiato made its debut. Made with velvety oat milk, Starbucks blonde espresso, apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, the drink was the brand's first non-dairy fall beverage.

