Starbucks lovers (yes, the whole long list) better prepare to dig a little deeper into their pockets.

Starting Tuesday, the coffee company is raising their prices, from 5 cents to as much as 20 cents, reports the Associated Press. The price hike will affect small and large brewed coffees, raising the price by 10 cents throughout most of the country.

With the price bump in most U.S. locations, a large coffee from Starbucks would cost $2.45.

In a statement, Starbucks said change in cost is a result of constant evaluation of the financials on their end, and striving to strike the balance between providing a product of value to their customers as while as running a profitable business. Seeking that balance has led Starbucks to raise their prices in the past, most recently around a year ago.

It’s not all bad news, however: Lisa Passe, a representative for Starbucks, told the Associated Press that price bumps won’t be affecting food products. So go ahead, order that blueberry muffin—but maybe go for a medium coffee instead.