Starbucks Quietly Released Its Most Chocolatey, Fudge-y Frappuccino Yet

Starbucks added another nostalgic summer favorite to its list of scrumptious sweet beverages—and we were one of the first in line to try it out.



The S’mores Frappuccinoalready took us back to summer camp and now the coffee chain is making us reminisce on ice cream truck runs with its new Double Double Fudge Bar Frappuccino. Inspired by the classic Fudgsicle, the chocolatey drink—which quietly made its debut on Saturday—offers a double dose of mocha sauce combined with vanilla syrup, Frappuccino Roast coffee and milk.

Die-hard chocolate fanatics will be more than pleased. Blended with ice and topped with chocolate whipped cream to complement the mocha sauce, the taste more than delivers on its “double double fudge” promise. Really, it’s all your chocolatey dreams come true in four slurps. (Yes, the tall size is so good, it goes that fast. Go for the venti instead.)

For those who love chocolate but prefer not to overdose? No worries. Your barista will gladly swap the chocolate whipped cream out for the original. And if you’re a true Starbucks regular with a favorite barista who knows you by name, they’ll likely also drizzle it with caramel sauce.

