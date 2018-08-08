Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes May Be Available Sooner Than You Think

The summer season may still be in full force, but Starbucks is already getting set up for fall.

According to a group on Facebook made for lovers of all things fall (yes, that exists), the rumor is that supplies for the pumpkin spice latte are already arriving at Starbucks locations.

While Starbucks has stayed mum about the latte’s official return date, it usually appears on the menu in late August or early September, and this year is likely no different. Several Starbucks baristas are members of the private fan group called Leaf Rakers Society and claim that August 26 or 28 is the magical date, according to Business Insider.

The website also notes that photos on Reddit have surfaced showing the tubs of the PSL sauce—though baristas reportedly have not been instructed when to use them.

Last year the drink—made with pumpkin spice sauce, brewed espresso, and choice of milk—became available on September 1. The coffee chain announced the highly anticipated return of their signature fall drink with a livestream on Facebook.

If you just can’t wait any longer, we understand. Try whipping up this caramel pumpkin spice latte at home.