It's Almost Here! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Return to Stores Next Week

Ready or not, Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte is here.

The coffee chain announced on Tuesday that the beloved fall drink will return to stores on August 28—nearly a full month before the actual fall season begins.

In honor of the PSL’s 15th anniversary, Starbucks shared a few fast facts in a press release about the drink that was first invented in the research and development space at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle by Peter Dukes in 2003.

The chain revealed that when developing the latte, the team brought in real pumpkin pies and poured espresso shots on top to really nail the flavor we all know and love. They also shared that the name “Pumpkin Spice Latte” was not their first choice, but it was actually almost called the “Fall Harvest Latte.”

The seasonal sipper is now made with real pumpkin, and a spice mix of cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg. It can be ordered in its original form or with soy, coconut or almond milk, as an iced drink or a Frappuccino.

For those who aren’t as crazy for the PSL but still want to get in on the fun, Starbucks lets customers add a drizzle of pumpkin sauce to any of their regular drinks.