Today's the Day! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back—Along with Another Returning Favorite

In most of the U.S., it definitely doesn’t feel like fall yet—probably because we’re still weeks away from the official beginning of the season—but in traditional fashion, Starbucks is getting a head start on the festivities.

As was announced last week, the coffee chain’s signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is celebrating its 15th birthday after debuting in 2003, has returned to stores nationwide on Tuesday. It is joined by a host of other seasonal offerings, including the popular Salted Caramel Mocha drink.

The PSL is Starbucks’ top-selling beverage of all time, and is made “with real pumpkin and warm fall spices like cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg.” The Salted Caramel Mocha consists of “a blend of mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup combined with espresso and milk, then topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a blend of turbinado sugar and sea salt.”

Also joining the lineup this year are a multitude of food items, including the returning pumpkin scone, and new treats like a maple pecan muffin and an undeniably cute sugar cookie in the shape of an owl.

