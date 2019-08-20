Image zoom Starbucks

Guess who’s back, back again. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is (almost!) back, tell a friend.

Prepare for sweater weather, people: A representative from Starbucks has confirmed to PEOPLE that the brand’s iconic fall beverage will be available at all Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada on August 27th.

This is huge news for PSL lovers, as this is the earliest the seasonal drink has ever been released in its 16 year history. In 2018, it became available on August 28th, while in 2017, consumers had to wait patiently until September 1st.

A cultural phenomenon, the PSL was first released nationwide in 2004, becoming an instant fan-favorite for it’s flavorful blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. Available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino, the sweet drink contains just enough caffeine to give you a morning jolt.

RELATED: Starbucks Launches Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer and You Can Get It Now

For many people, the return of the PSL has come to represent the beginning of fall, so you might want to mark the 27th on the calendar as the day you start pulling your autumn wardrobe out of hiding and getting in the mood for hayrides and apple picking.

Can’t wait that long to get a sip of the nectar of the fall gods? Starbucks released a Pumpkin Spice Latte creamer at the end of July, marking the first time Starbucks consumers could recreate the PSL flavor at home with just a splash from a bottle.

RELATED VIDEO: 8 Meal Options From Your Fave Chain Restaurants That Are 500 Calories or Less

PEOPLE got the chance to test out the new creamer before it hit shelves, and we were more than impressed by the way it transformed a below-average cup of office coffee into what could easily pass as the real thing. Pumpkin and fall spices all blended together to replicate the recognizable PSL taste, giving off a comforting aroma and making us dream of cooler days.

The coffee chain also announced a few more at-home PSL-inspired products in late July, which have been rolling out in grocery stores throughout the month of August. These include Pumpkin Spice K-Cups, ground coffee, instant lattes, ready-to-drink bottles and cookie straws. All of the new PSL products range in price from $2.93 to $12.99, and can be found on the Starbucks website.