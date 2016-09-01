Well, it’s that time of year again.

While most of us are focused on what kind of fun in the sun we’re going to get into for Labor Day, Starbucks is trying to divert our attention to the fact that sweater weather is just around the corner. Yes, friends, like it or not, Pumpkin Spice Latte season is in full force.

The coffee chain officially announced on Thursday morning that the beloved beverage is back in stores. While technically their fall menu doesn’t debut until September 6th, the company’s rewards members got a tip off that the PSL can be all yours starting right now.

Unlike last year when they revamped the drink to be made with real pumpkin, there are no changes to the recipe this year — though, for a slightly nuttier twist, you can get it with their recently debuted almond milk instead of regular milk.

If it’s something different you’re craving, though, fret not: Starbucks also has a brand new beverage on its fall menu. Behold, the Chile Mocha Latte.

The spicy new addition consists of cocoa-infused steamed milk with espresso that gets topped off with a signature spice blend of ancho chili pepper, sea salt, cinnamon, paprika, cayenne chili pepper and sugar.

