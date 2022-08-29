Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back! Plus There's a New Fall Drink and We Tried It

Fall at Starbucks has finally arrived!

On Tuesday, the coffee chain officially drops their beloved seasonal drinks and menu items, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, which has been on Starbucks' lineup for 19 years. There's also a new drink coming to bring the fall vibes: the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

While the Apple Crisp Macchiato made its debut on last year's autumnal menu, this new drink is a twist on the original. Made with velvety oat milk and Starbucks blonde espresso, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is the brand's first non-dairy fall beverage. Inspired by the classic apple dessert, the creation blends flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle. Even better? It's available hot, iced or blended.

PEOPLE got a sneak preview of the dessert-inspired beverage that will be in stores through autumn while supplies last.

If you're looking to kickstart your fall but are not a pumpkin fan, all it takes is one sip of the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. The drink stays true to its name and gives off just the right amount of apple-cinnamon notes. The oat milk provides a nutty flavor profile that makes the sugary sips not too overwhelmingly sweet.

More than anything, it definitely makes good on its promise to invoke all the ooey-gooey goodness of an apple crisp.

Joining the new macchiato and the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which has been on the fall menu for four years. Made with Starbucks cold brew and sweet vanilla syrup, the icy drink is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and sprinkled with pumpkin spice.

As for small and sweet bites, the bakery lineup is stacked with old classics and a fun, new offering. The pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone are available for a limited time, while the pumpkin loaf is stocked year-round.

The new treat making its way to stores is the owl cake pop. Made with vanilla cake and buttercream, the snack is dipped in purple-chocolatey icing and molded into an owl design complete with a pair of adorable, googly eyes.

If you prefer to brew your own coffee at home, Starbucks fall-themed products return to grocery shelves for a limited time, too! From Nitro Cold Brew Pumpkin Cream to Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Roast and Ground Coffee, the spicy-sweet lineup is ushering in the start of the cozy season.