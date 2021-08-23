Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte & Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Are Officially Back!
Mark your calendars because here comes PSL season
The calendar may say it's still August but it's beginning to look—and taste!—a lot like fall.
Starbucks is officially bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday, Aug. 24, along with their menu of autumnal-flavored foods and drinks.
Returning for its 18th year, the coffee chain's classic PSL remains the same: espresso and steamed milk combined with the flavors of pumpkin and warm spices (like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves) in one perfectly cozy cup. As always, the signature drink is available hot, iced or blended—and can (and, really, should be!) topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.
Also returning to menus is their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup and finished with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin pie spices on top. In 2020, the fall-favorite cold brew outsold the PSL for the first time, Starbucks representatives confirmed to PEOPLE.
For the full fall experience, Starbucks is also stocking their bakery with seasonal baked treats like the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone. The brand's pumpkin loaf is also on the menu, although it's available all year—in case a pumpkin craving hits in February.
In addition to in-store offerings, the brand is also rolling out at-home options so you can enjoy pumpkin-flavored drinks anytime. Their pumpkin spice flavored non-dairy creamer and pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate are available online and at grocery stores.
Starbucks joins a growing number of food chains celebrating fall in August. Last week, Dunkin' launched their pumpkin-filled menu, Dairy Queen released the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Tim Hortons announced their own Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Iced Capps.