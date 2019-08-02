Starbucks Launches Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer and You Can Get It Now

Image zoom Starbucks

Love it or hate it, nothing says fall quite like a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks. And while summer may still be in full force, Starbucks already has autumn on the brain, releasing a new line of PSL-inspired products that began hitting stores on Friday. The crème de la crème of the new collection? A Pumpkin Spice Latte creamer, so you can (literally) spice up your morning cup of joe.

The newest flavor in Starbucks’ recent line of refrigerated creamers (joining Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha and Cinnamon Dolce Latte), the PSL creamer is designed to bring the iconic fall beverage to your at-home coffee routine. Though the PSL was first introduced 16 years ago, this is the first time Starbucks consumers can recreate the flavor at home with just a splash of creamer.



PEOPLE got the chance to test out the new creamer before it hit shelves, and we were more than impressed by the way it transformed a below-average cup of office coffee into what could easily pass as the real thing. Pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors all blended together to replicate the recognizable PSL taste, giving off a comforting aroma and making us dream of the sweater weather that seems oh-so-far-away from these sweltering days.

The Pumpkin Spice Creamer started hitting grocery store shelves on Friday — with a suggested retail price of $4.99 — and will continue to make its way to retailers nationwide through the month of August. This should come as a thrill to those who wait all year for the seasonal latte to land back on Starbucks menus, which typically occurs near the end of August.

The coffee chain also released the rest of their new at-home PSL-inspired collection on Friday, including Pumpkin Spice K-Cups, ground coffee, instant lattes, ready-to-drink bottles and cookie straws. The new PSL products range in price from $2.93 to $12.99, and can be found on the Starbucks website.