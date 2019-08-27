Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Today — and You Can Shop the Limited Edition Coffee on Amazon

You’ve probably heard the news: Starbucks’ beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially back on menus starting today. If you’re planning on making a few trips to the popular chain to get your hands on your beloved PSL as often as possible this season (hey, we’re not judging), you’ll be happy to know you can actually grab a limited edition Starbucks coffee blend, inspired by the famous latte, on Amazon.

Starbucks recently released its new Fall bundle on the retail giant, which comes with Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws, and a special 2019 Fall Blend. The best part? You can grab all three for just under $25.

The Pumpkin Spice Coffee has “notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg” just like the latte, while the medium roast Fall Blend has a “touch of fresh spice notes, citrus, and a delicate hint of toasted nuts.”

For those of you with Keurigs, the bundle also comes in a K-Cup version (complete with the cookie straws!) for $27.

PSL lovers can also grab the limited edition Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cups — it’s earned nearly 900 positive reviews from shoppers who say it tastes “very close” to the actual drink, and love that they can “just stay in, relax, and have a Starbucks latte.”

You can check out Starbucks’ entire seasonal collection on Amazon here, including individual listings for the Pumpkin Spice Coffee and Fall Blend. Be sure to stock up — they’ll be gone before you know it. Happy PSL season!