It's Back! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte and More Fall Drinks Are Available Starting Today

Get out your sweaters, because fall is here.

Starting today, the fan-favorite pumpkin spice latte returns to Starbucks, and it's not alone. The coffee chain's full fall lineup is available in every U.S. location on Aug. 25.

The PSL, which has been an autumnal-staple at Starbucks for 17 years features the coffee chain's signature espresso and steamed milk blended with pumpkin pie spices, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. The drink is available in three ways — hot, iced, or blended.

On top of the original pumpkin spice beverages, other seasonal treats are returning including the salted caramel mocha, salted caramel mocha frappuccino, pumpkin cream cheese muffins and pumpkin scones.

After major success last year, the pumpkin cream cold brew is also a mainstay on the fall menu. The beverage is made from Starbucks' signature cold brew that is sweetened with vanilla syrup then topped with cold foam and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spices.

The announcement of Starbucks' fall line up comes a week after the chain introduced two new refreshing, summery drinks to the menu. If you're not quite ready to welcome the changing of the seasons, customers can now order the kiwi starfruit refresher and the star drink. Both beverages launched in the U.S. after a successful test run in Canada earlier this summer.

