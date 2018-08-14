Starbucks Is Now Selling Cold Brew Protein Shakes

Gym, tan, Starbucks?

On Tuesday, the coffee chain announced they have added two protein-blended cold brew drinks to their menu—Almond and Cacao—both made with 10 to 12 grams of pea and brown rice protein for an extra nutrition boost with your caffeine fix.

The Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew is a mix of cold brew and almond milk, plant-based protein, almond butter and banana date fruit blended with ice. The Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew is very similar but features coconut milk instead of almond and cacao powder instead of almond butter. The new beverages range between 250 and 270 calories.

Starbucks says each beverage is also customizable. “This could be adding in a banana, replacing the Cold Brew with a decaf shot of espresso, swapping out for a different milk, or adding an additional packet of plant-based protein,” the press release says.

But you’ll have to hurry if you want to get your hands on the protein-packed beverage as they will only be sold for a limited time, while supplies last.