Starbucks Launches Ghoulish 'Phantom Frappuccino' That’s Completely Black with Green Slime

Step aside Pumpkin Spice Latte — Starbucks just launched a new seasonal, and very spooky, beverage just in time for Halloween.

Introducing the Phantom Frappuccino, a Halloween-inspired drink that is sure to creep out the average customer.

The Frappuccino is completely black with pops of green “slime” drizzled throughout.

While it definitely doesn’t look fruity, the drink is actually filled with bright flavors like mango and pineapple and is made from coconut milk, Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup and “ghoulish lime slime,” according to a press release cited by Insider.

The slime is concocted from a mix of spirulina extract, charcoal powder, lime, and lemon juice.

Topping off the spirited product is an optional dark coconut whipped cream, also made from coconut milk and black charcoal powder.

This new Frappucino is something every Starbucks lover can enjoy, as it is vegan and uses spirulina in place of dairy.

“Starbucks has always been committed to offering customers products that meet their diverse needs and taste preferences,” a Starbucks spokesperson told the outlet

“As more people choose a dairy-free diet, we are making sure customers don’t have to miss out on new product launches by widening our range of vegan-friendly options.”

Unfortunately, the Phantom Frappuccino has not yet been debuted worldwide. To get a taste of the themed item, customers will have to travel to Europe where the beverage is expected to be available for purchase from Oct. 21 through Nov 1., according to the Starbucks Spain Instagram.

While some Twitter users have called the Frappuccino “horrific,” others shared that “this is one I would definitely order.”

Starbucks did not immediately return to PEOPLE’s request for comment.