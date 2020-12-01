From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, the chain will be giving away free cups of coffee to health care workers and first responders who have been working amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffee to Healthcare Workers Throughout the Month of December

Starbucks is making the holiday season more merry and bright for healthcare workers.

On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced that from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 they will be giving away free cups of coffee to healthcare workers and first responders who have been working amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Throughout the month, a customer "who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak" can obtain the offer in all Starbucks locations across the United States, and in select licensed stores, and receive a free tall brewed coffee — hot or iced.

According to the release, the promotion includes doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, mental health workers, dentists and dental hygienists.

Similarly, the giveaway also extends to other hospital staff, like janitors, housekeeping and security, as well as active-duty military members.

Image zoom Starbucks | Credit: Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty

"It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. "We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee."

Similarly, Starbucks also announced that they have donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) "to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders" and they also have plans "to surprise 50,000 front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards this holiday season," per the news release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The December giveaway comes about after Starbucks previously offered the same promotion earlier this year in late March, lasting through May.

By the end of April, the coffee chain announced that they had already given away more than 1 million cups of coffee, before that number then doubled to over 2 million, per Starbucks.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Drinks Coffee and Reads While Wakesurfing

Elsewhere, the famed coffee giant also detailed other ways in which they have helped out amid the public health crisis, including through the donations of money and gifts.

Since the pandemic began, The Starbucks Foundation "has donated more than $1 million to support front-line responders, including delivery of personal protective equipment, essential medical items, care packages and handwritten letters, and support for emergency assistance including mental health resources for first responders and health care workers."

They have also donated "300,000 care packages and letters, each with 1 pound of Starbucks whole bean coffee, to first responders and health care workers in partnership with Operation Gratitude," as well as "120,000 cups of coffee and thousands of Starbucks gift cards to local hospitals and front-line responders."