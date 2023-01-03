Starbucks Adds a New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew to the Winter Menu — and We Tried It

Starbucks' famous red cups may be out for the season, but pistachio is in.

On Tuesday, the coffee company unveiled new and returning menu items to their winter lineup like the pistachio latte, which is back for its third year in a row. Starbucks also revealed a new drink featuring those same warm, nutty flavors but in a new cold beverage: the pistachio cream cold brew.

PEOPLE got a sneak peek of the new brew, which is available now nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, and found it refreshing yet slightly more decadent than the original pistachio offerings.

Starbucks

It features Starbucks' signature cold brew coffee that gets sweetened with a vanilla syrup. It's topped with a luscious pistachio cream foam and a shower of salted brown butter sprinkles. The cream foam evokes a warm, almost butterscotch like richness that complements the bitter notes of the cold brew.

The original pistachio latte will still be available hot, cold, or as a frappuccino. The hot latte has the most balanced flavor profile between the coffee and the pistachio, while the original cold latte offers a subtle nutty flavor with every sip.

Starbucks

Starbucks isn't just adding new drinks to its after-the-holidays winter menu. They also announced the return of a bakery case classic: the red velvet loaf. The slice is a marbled cake with swirls of vanilla and red velvet cake. It's topped with a white chocolate icing for a sweet winter treat.

While Starbucks is all in on pistachio this winter, Dunkin' is keeping fans warm with their new brown butter toffee latte. The caramel drink hit stores Dec. 28.