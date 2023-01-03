Lifestyle Food Starbucks Adds a New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew to the Winter Menu — and We Tried It The original pistachio latte is also back at Starbucks for the third year in a row By Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Starbucks Starbucks' famous red cups may be out for the season, but pistachio is in. On Tuesday, the coffee company unveiled new and returning menu items to their winter lineup like the pistachio latte, which is back for its third year in a row. Starbucks also revealed a new drink featuring those same warm, nutty flavors but in a new cold beverage: the pistachio cream cold brew. PEOPLE got a sneak peek of the new brew, which is available now nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, and found it refreshing yet slightly more decadent than the original pistachio offerings. Starbucks It features Starbucks' signature cold brew coffee that gets sweetened with a vanilla syrup. It's topped with a luscious pistachio cream foam and a shower of salted brown butter sprinkles. The cream foam evokes a warm, almost butterscotch like richness that complements the bitter notes of the cold brew. The original pistachio latte will still be available hot, cold, or as a frappuccino. The hot latte has the most balanced flavor profile between the coffee and the pistachio, while the original cold latte offers a subtle nutty flavor with every sip. Dunkin' Has a New Winter Menu with a Brown Butter Toffee Latte and $1 Donuts Starbucks Starbucks isn't just adding new drinks to its after-the-holidays winter menu. They also announced the return of a bakery case classic: the red velvet loaf. The slice is a marbled cake with swirls of vanilla and red velvet cake. It's topped with a white chocolate icing for a sweet winter treat. Panera Customer Goes Viral After Realizing Their Lemonade Contains More Caffeine Than 4 Espressos While Starbucks is all in on pistachio this winter, Dunkin' is keeping fans warm with their new brown butter toffee latte. The caramel drink hit stores Dec. 28.