Starbucks Adds a New Pink Drink to Its Permanent Menu

Starbucks is back with a new permanent menu item, and this time, it’s bright pink.

As part of their continued effort to stray from limited-edition additions and focus on their core offerings, the coffee chain will begin serving its newest drink—the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher—on Tuesday.

The highly-Instagrammable magenta beverage features “sweet tropical flavors” from mango and dragonfruit, with no artificial coloring or sweeteners. Each drink will be specially prepared with hand-shaken pieces of red-fleshed dragon fruit to give them a more vibrant color.

Starbucks

If you’re already looking for a way to hack the new menu item, ask your barista to use coconut milk in the drink instead of water for a creamier version of the beverage.

In recent months, the coffee chain rolled out items such as cold brew whipped cream and vegan macadamia cookies, but they have been focusing primarily on revamping their frappuccino menu. So far, they’ve added three new blended beverages to the lineup: strawberry, ultra mocha and ultra caramel.

The new drink come after the company announced their plans to cut down on limited-edition beverages, like the Unicorn Frappuccino, by 30%, as reported by Grub Street.

In addition to their permanent menu changes, the company also recently announced they would be hiking the price of their regular cup of joe. A tall size of Starbucks coffee went up between 10 and 20 cents, and will now range from $1.95 to $2.15.