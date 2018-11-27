Starbucks Debuts New Holiday Latte with a 'Pine-Like Flavor'

Starbucks is gifting us all a new latte this holiday season.

Starting on Tuesday, participating locations will be serving up the Juniper Latte for a limited time. The wintry drink has a “light, pine-like flavor with delightful citrus undertones,” according to their website.

The latte is made with their signature espresso and steamed milk like all of their lattes, but the holiday twist is that the milk is infused with a sweet juniper syrup. (Juniper is an evergreen tree that’s often used to make wreaths during the Christmas season.) It’s topped off with foam and a sprinkle of pine-citrus sugar.

The drink, which will clock in at 260 calories for a grande size if made with 2% milk, was inspired by a similar drink that was available last year only at the Starbucks Reserve location in Seattle. Now available nationwide, the Juniper Latte joins the full lineup of festive drinks: the Peppermint Mocha (back for the 16th year!), White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Egg Nog Latte.

Each evergreen concoction comes in one of the four new Starbucks holiday cups released this year. The cup decorations include green stars, red stripes, a fiery red pattern, and red and green holly leaves. The “retro” designs were all inspired by the “nostalgic and joyful taste of the season.”