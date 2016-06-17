Starbucks’ New Frozen Slushies Might Be Even Better Than a Frappuccino

The coffee chain is introducing a cool new line-up just in time for summer!

It seems like Starbucks has a better summer line-up than most music festivals with their newest guilty pleasures.

On Tuesday, the coffee chain announced the launch of their new granitas, an icy dessert drink that will be available at all locations from June 14th to the 26th.

The beverage comes in three flavors, including a bold Espresso, which offers a wake-you-up taste with a scoop of lightly sweetened finely-shaved ice, a splash of cream and a caramel drizzle. For a softer buzz, they’ve got the Teavana Youthberry White tea – a blend of white tea, tropical pineapple, acai, and hibiscus – and a Strawberry Lemon Limeade flavor.

That’s not all on their special summer menu, though. Chocolate lovers will be pleased at the debut of the Chocolate Brownie Trifle—made with double chocolate brownies and topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. For the rest of you foodies, there’s the Strawberry Shortcake Trifle, made with vanilla bean scones layered with a strawberry drizzle and whipped cream.

Starbucks is also encouraging you to partake in regret-less double-dipping by letting you bring your morning receipt in after 3 p.m. for a $3 granita or trifle. Basically, the chain is supplying us with boundless brain freezes and sugar rushes.