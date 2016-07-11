Nibble on this: 5 things happening in the world of food you should know.

Starbucks rolls out two more summer drinks.

It’s kind of official: Starbucks is on a quest to own our summer drink cravings. The Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato and Teavana Shaken Iced Berry Sangria Herbal Tea will be added to menu on Tuesday, July 12th. The macchiato is part of the “cold bar” menu and comprised of white chocolate mocha sauce with Single Origin Sumatran Coconut Milk and ice. The new tea is a mix of the passion tango tea and sangria syrup hand-shaken with black berries, orange slices, apple juice and ice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chipotle created an animated “Love Story” to win back customers.

The Mexican fast-casual chain has had a tough year due to an E.coli scare and a drug scandal involving one of its executives. The restaurant has been working to win customers back over by adding chorizo to the menu and starting a temporary rewards program called Chiptopia. Now, Chipotle is pushing their fun-loving video “Love Story” into theaters, reports The New York Times. The animation, which will premiere before feature films, is about two restaurant owners who compete against each other their whole lives but (spoiler!) ultimately fall in love.

IKEA Japan has an all-black ninja hotdog.

The world has seen all-black burgers, jet-black ice cream and now the Bistro in IKEA Japan is making black hotdogs called “ninja dogs”—and no, they aren’t burnt foods being passed off as edible. The bun (which is 20 centimeters long) and even longer hot dog link (almost 30 centimeters) are made in the image of an actual ninja scroll, and blackened with edible bamboo charcoal.

Chick-fil-A will give away free entreés on Tuesday, but there’s a catch.

Tuesday is Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A will give away free entreés to adults and children who dress up like cows or wear cow-inspired accessories. The free food lasts from 7 a.m. until store closing.

And the most important thing we learned today: