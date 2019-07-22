Image zoom Starbucks

Craving your Starbucks fix but don’t want to leave your AC? A new collaboration between Starbucks and Nestlé might be just what you need.

The companies teamed up on Monday to announce new refrigerated creamers designed to transform your standard cup of joe into some of Starbucks’ most popular beverages.

Breathing new life into your at-home coffee routine, Starbucks’ new creamers — hitting grocery stores nationwide in August — will come in three different flavors: Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha, and Cinnamon Dolce Latte. The new line is Starbucks’ first foray into the refrigerated creamer category.

Each bottle is designed to add flavor and sweetness to your coffee, while also cranking up the creamy texture of the beverage at the same time.

“Nestlé has been a leader in the creamer category since launching Coffee mate in 1961 and we continue to innovate and help drive category growth,” Daniel Jhung, President of Beverage at Nestlé USA, said in a press release. “In our work with Starbucks through our global coffee alliance, we saw the opportunity to introduce Starbucks Creamers as a new way for consumers to enjoy the Starbucks café flavors they know and love from the comfort of their home.”

If the creamers have you thinking August just can’t come fast enough, keep an eye on your local supermarket for the first shipment — the creamers will be arriving in the refrigerated aisle, and at select online retailers, in the coming weeks.