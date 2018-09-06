See Inside Starbucks' First Location in Italy—Touted As Its 'Most Beautiful Store to Date'

You can now get your go-to Starbucks order while traveling in Italy.

On Sept.7, the first Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be opening its doors to the public in Milan — and the company has high expectations for the location, calling it “arguably Starbucks most beautiful store to-date” in a press release.

The 25,000 square-foot store features jewel-toned marble, bright green roasting silos (inspired by the coffee card for Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Kayan Mountain Farm) and floor-to-ceiling interactive experiences, which celebrate the fashion capitol of the world’s energy and design.

People can also get an inside look at the science behind how the coffee is made and roasted by seeing all of the equipment, including the roaster, cooling tray and packing line, first hand. In the center of the store is a 22-foot bronze cask that unfolds “like a blooming flower.”

The designers of the Italian creation thought of everything and even made sure the marble bar tops are heated so you never have to worry about resting your arms on something cold.

RELATED: Starbucks Debuts New Protein-Packed Cold Brew Drinks

“This echoes the warm and welcoming environment Starbucks strives to create in each of its stores around the world,” the press release says.

But coffee isn’t the only thing you can order here.

RELATED: The Best Drinks to Order from the Starbucks Secret Menu

More than 100 traditional and specialty cocktails, and small delicacies, will be available in the early evening hours as the Milan Roastery will be the first Starbucks location to feature an Arriviamo Bar. You can also enjoy ice cream that is made to order in single batches at their first ever affogato station.

RELATED VIDEO: Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice! Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Early

If a trip to Italy is not in the books for you, Starbucks in the U.S. are debuting a new beverage called the Cordusio—an espresso-forward mocha with a light dusting of cocoa powder in celebration of the new location.

Additional cafes in Italy are expected to open later this year.