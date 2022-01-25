Starbucks Releases Its Own Line of Fruit-Flavored Canned Energy Drinks

Starbucks Baya Energy is available in three flavors: Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit

Starbucks is giving customers something besides coffee to sip on for a boost of energy.

On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced the launch of its first-ever energy drink, Starbucks Baya Energy.

The new coffee-free beverage is "crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit as well as antioxidant vitamin C," the brand said in a statement, and contains about 160 mg of caffeine — which is the same as about two 8 oz. cups of Joe.

It's available in three flavors: Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.

Each 12-ounce, 90-calorie can retails for about $2.89.

All flavors of Baya Energy are available at grocery stores nationwide now, but the drink won't be available at Starbucks stores until March 1.

"We're thrilled to introduce Starbucks Baya Energy to our customers, providing them with a refreshing, fruit-flavored boost of feel-good energy, in a way only Starbucks can deliver," said Chanda Beppu, the company's vice president of channel development. "Over the years, we've continued to identify new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio and saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup."

Starbucks has other new items arriving at national grocery stores.