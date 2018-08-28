Everything You Need to Know About the Keto-Friendly White Drink on Starbucks' Secret Menu

If you are one of many people following a keto-friendly diet, this spin on Starbucks’ Peach Citrus White Tea might be the perfect treat.

While Starbucks hasn’t officially put the drink—which calls for unsweetened Peach Citrus White Tea with a splash of heavy cream, two to four pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup, no water and light ice—on their menu, fans of the coffee chain have dubbed it a secret menu item and the word is spreading fast.

Sonia Coronado of the Instagram account @ketosony, who has been following a ketogenic lifestyle since January, tells PEOPLE she thought up the concoction in June after she decided to alter her regular order.

“Normally I’d order an iced coffee with heavy whipping cream and sugar-free vanilla, but on this particular day I saw Starbucks had a Peach Citrus White Tea and I thought it’d taste delicious if I ordered it iced with heavy whipping cream and sugar-free vanilla the way I’d normally order my iced coffee,” she says. “It was amazing, better than I ever expected and it instantly reminded me of peaches and cream!”

She later went back to Starbucks and thought up a slight twist on the creation by requesting the same drink, but this time without water and for it to be blended and topped with whipped cream like a Frappuccino.

“It was complete perfection, peaches have always been one of my favorite fruits prior to my keto life,” she says. “This drink completely hits the spot for a lot of ketoers that miss fruit, especially peaches.”

The drink is now featured in over over 2,000 posts on Instagram with users using #whitedrink and #peachcitruswhitetea to show off their cups.

The keto diet is a high-fat, high-protein and low-carb program that allows very little fruit intake. And while the Starbucks beverage meets the requirements for being a keto-friendly product, dietitians aren’t completely sold.

“For those who choose to follow a keto plan, I think the quality of what you eat is key,” says Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD. “White tea is a great start, but this drink also contains conventionally produced heavy cream, not grass-fed organic dairy, as well as an artificial sweetener and preservative in the syrup.”

She adds: “If you’re following a keto plan, don’t just look for high-fat and zero grams of carb. It’s important to opt for high-quality, anti-inflammatory, nutrient-rich, all-natural foods to help protect your health while you lose weight.”