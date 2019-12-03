Starbucks Just Added an Iced Irish Cream Coffee Drink to Their Holiday Menu

Image zoom Starbucks

Cold coffee fans rejoice! Starbucks just introduced a new cold brew to their holiday drink menu.

On Tuesday, the American coffee company announced the addition of the Irish Cream Cold Brew to their holiday drink menu, the second cold coffee drink to make the famous seasonal list.

The drink joins the coffee giant’s iconic holiday beverages, including Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte and Eggnog Latte. Earlier this year Starbucks also offered a cold brew version of their Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The new cold beverage, which is made with Starbucks Cold Brew and flavored with Irish Cream syrup, comes topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and cocoa powder.

“The flavors of vanilla and cocoa in our newest Holiday beverage perfectly complement the smooth, Starbucks Cold Brew, to create a deliciously festive sip,” Starbucks said in a statement.

The company also announced a new Holiday Happy Hour every Thursday throughout December from 2:00-7:00 p.m. where customers can get a bogo deal on any of the handcrafted beverages, including the holiday drinks, size grande or larger.

With the new Holiday Happy Hour, Starbucks lovers can try the new Irish Cream Cold Brew and get another drink for free. All you have to do is download the Starbucks mobile app in order to redeem the deal.

Additionally, throughout December, Starbucks plans to match every customer holiday donation, up to $200,000, with three different nonprofit organizations: United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Feeding America.