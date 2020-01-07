Starbucks Just Added 3 New Dairy-Free Coffee Drinks to Its Menu Including an Oatmilk Latte

Image zoom Starbucks

Lactose-intolerant coffee-drinkers, rejoice! Starbucks has officially added three new dairy-free coffee drinks to its menu, and two of them are definitely here to stay.

The chain announced on Tuesday that the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte drinks are being added to its permanent menu throughout stores in the U.S. and Canada, while the Oatmilk Honey Latte is also being tested in select markets throughout the Midwest.

Dairy-free customers always had the option to customize their beverages to include almond or coconut milk, but these three drinks join the growing list of menu items specifically made to highlight their plant-based milks. The Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino are also available.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the new drinks and can confirm that they are delicious — we honestly couldn’t even tell that they weren’t made with real milk.

“Customers are looking for more ways to personalize their beverages,” explained Starbucks’ product developer Raegan Powell in a press release. “We love how the nuanced flavor you get with plant-based milks pairs with espresso, either hot or iced. It’s a new way to start your new year.”

All three drinks combine shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with different plant-based milk alternatives, which are growing in popularity as customers are phasing out their use of cow’s milk for diet needs.

Starbucks says their Almondmilk Honey Flat White beverage creates a “delightful twist” on a beloved espresso classic, combining ristretto shots of Blonde Espresso with steamed almondmilk and a hint of honey.

Their Coconutmilk Latte also takes shots of Blonde Espresso and combines it with steamed coconutmilk and a cascara sugar topping, adding “subtle notes of dark brown sugar and luscious maple” to every sip.

“We started with the coffee. Starbucks Blonde Espresso pairs well with the lighter texture of milk alternatives, especially almondmilk,” said Powell. “It’s a little bit nuttier, so it complements the almond-based milk. Coconutmilk is such a star on its own, we leaned into highlighting the coffee and the [coconut]milk. We found that the cascara sugar on the top added a bit of sweetness without overpowering the beverage.”

Additionally, the Oatmilk Honey Latte combines steamed oatmilk with shots of Blonde Espresso and a hint of honey before it’s topped with Toasted Honey.

“When I think about oats and winter, it’s very natural to pair honey with oats,” she continued. “Just think of a lightly sweetened oatmeal cookie or warm bowl of oatmeal.”

It’s only being tested at approximately 1,300 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin, so we’re crossing our fingers that it will arrive on the East Coast soon too.