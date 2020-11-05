Starbucks Is Giving Away Their Reusable Red Holiday Cups on Friday — Here's How to Get One

Starbucks is ringing in the happiest time of the year with a special gift.

The coffee chain's holiday cups spark joy every year, and on Friday they'll be giving away one of the new limited-edition designs to celebrate the return of their holiday drink menu. To get your hands on one of the signature cups, all you have to do is order any holiday beverage and it will be served in the cup — at no extra charge.

"From us, to you – holiday through and through. 🎁" Starbucks wrote in the announcement on Instagram. The company says the design on this year's cup "will warm your heart as well as your hands, with a festive design that evokes a cozy holiday sweater."

You must order a holiday drink to receive the collectible cup. This year's holiday drink menu includes a slew of returning favorites: Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. Starbucks is also bringing back its classic Christmas blend coffee — but it is not included in this offer.