Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Tall Drinks for the Rest of 2019 — Here's What You Need to Know

Christmas may be over, but Starbucks is still in the gift-giving mood.

The coffee giant is wrapping up the holiday season (and the decade!) by hosting more than 1,000 “Pop-Up Parties” across select Starbucks locations in the United States where customers can get a free drink.

Starting Dec. 27, the parties will take place at more than 200 Starbucks stores every day from 1-2 p.m. local time.

Those who make it to a participating store will receive one free tall handcrafted espresso beverage of their choice, iced or hot. The drink selections include Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, lattes, macchiatos, and more.

While the locations will change daily, you can find the next day’s list of parties on the StarbucksPopUp.com website.

They have an easy-to-use drop-down menu, so you can choose what state you’re in and see all the parties going on near you.

So head on over to a Pop-Up Party and get in those extra calories before you have to start observing your New Years resolutions — or don’t. We won’t tell.