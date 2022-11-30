Starbucks Has Been Making Holiday Cups for 25 Years — See Them All

Starbucks' iconic red cups haven't always been red

Published on November 30, 2022 03:36 PM
1997

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Sandy Nelson designed the first set of holiday cups in '97 in a variety of jewel tones. She remembers seeing them at an airport Starbucks for the first time. "I thought, 'Wow, this is big,' " said Nelson in a statement. "But I had no idea what was ahead."

1998

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Another year of purple cups but this time they were covered in snowflake designs.

1999

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

For the third year of seasonal cups, the coffee mavericks introduced the now-iconic red color.

2000

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The Y2K cup illustrates a village made of coffee pots and is the only one to feature a yellow color.

2001

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The simple design on this year's cup was meant to look like a present (a theme used for future cups, too).

2002

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Another year, another cup with simple drawings of winter and coffee images.

2003

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The first cup with people illustrated them dancing as shadows, plus little white stars finished off the design.

2004

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

This year featured geometric snowflakes and a fluffy red bow illustration.

2005

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

For the first time ever, the holiday cup included a phrase. In 2005, it read, "It only happens once a year."

2006

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The silhouettes on the 2006 cup showed characters playing instruments in a park.

2007

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

For the 10th anniversary of holiday cups, the coffee chain celebrated with an ice skater design.

2008

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Reindeer, pine trees, doves and more wintery details adorned this cup.

2009

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Ornament designs and evergreen sprigs were the theme in 2009.

2010

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

To kick off the 2010s, Starbucks introduces a modern design with cartoon carolers.

2011

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Sticking with the cartoon people, characters on this year's three cups road sleds, ice skated and sung carols.

2012

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

A giant snowman with navy and gold details was the star in 2012.

2013

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The chain stopped selling cups with the modern characters and switched back to simple holiday illustrations.

2014

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The designs continue to get sleeker in this year's brushstroke design.

2015

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Holiday cups became controversial with this year's subtle design. Critical coffee drinkers called the ombré cup a "war on Christmas."

2016

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Fans from six countries contributed to the 13 designs featured this year. All cups showed white hand-drawn designs on a red background.

2017

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The first-ever white cup was designed so fans could doodle and personalize their cups.

2018

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

2018 was all about graphic colors.

2019

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

This year's cups were inspired by wrapped gifts.

2020

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

This was another year for present-inspired cups and 2020 utilized shades of green.

2021

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

Holiday wrapping paper-designs got a twist with a new color: lilac!

2022

Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks

The newest design continues to showcase geometric patterns one might see on holiday presents.

