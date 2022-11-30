Starbucks Has Been Making Holiday Cups for 25 Years — See Them All

01 of 26 1997 Starbucks Sandy Nelson designed the first set of holiday cups in '97 in a variety of jewel tones. She remembers seeing them at an airport Starbucks for the first time. "I thought, 'Wow, this is big,' " said Nelson in a statement. "But I had no idea what was ahead."

1998 Starbucks Another year of purple cups but this time they were covered in snowflake designs.

1999 Starbucks For the third year of seasonal cups, the coffee mavericks introduced the now-iconic red color.

2000 Starbucks The Y2K cup illustrates a village made of coffee pots and is the only one to feature a yellow color.

2001 Starbucks The simple design on this year's cup was meant to look like a present (a theme used for future cups, too).

2002 Starbucks Another year, another cup with simple drawings of winter and coffee images.

2003 Starbucks The first cup with people illustrated them dancing as shadows, plus little white stars finished off the design.

2004 Starbucks This year featured geometric snowflakes and a fluffy red bow illustration.

2005 Starbucks For the first time ever, the holiday cup included a phrase. In 2005, it read, "It only happens once a year."

2006 Starbucks The silhouettes on the 2006 cup showed characters playing instruments in a park.

2007 Starbucks For the 10th anniversary of holiday cups, the coffee chain celebrated with an ice skater design.

2008 Starbucks Reindeer, pine trees, doves and more wintery details adorned this cup.

2009 Starbucks Ornament designs and evergreen sprigs were the theme in 2009.

2010 Starbucks To kick off the 2010s, Starbucks introduces a modern design with cartoon carolers.

2011 Starbucks Sticking with the cartoon people, characters on this year's three cups road sleds, ice skated and sung carols.

2012 Starbucks A giant snowman with navy and gold details was the star in 2012.

2013 Starbucks The chain stopped selling cups with the modern characters and switched back to simple holiday illustrations.

2014 Starbucks The designs continue to get sleeker in this year's brushstroke design.

2015 Starbucks Holiday cups became controversial with this year's subtle design. Critical coffee drinkers called the ombré cup a "war on Christmas."

2016 Starbucks Fans from six countries contributed to the 13 designs featured this year. All cups showed white hand-drawn designs on a red background.

2017 Starbucks The first-ever white cup was designed so fans could doodle and personalize their cups.

2018 Starbucks 2018 was all about graphic colors.

2019 Starbucks This year's cups were inspired by wrapped gifts.

2020 Starbucks This was another year for present-inspired cups and 2020 utilized shades of green.

2021 Starbucks Holiday wrapping paper-designs got a twist with a new color: lilac!