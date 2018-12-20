Starbucks Is Having a Happy Hour Today with $3 Holiday Drinks

Looking for a little holiday pick-me-up today? Starbucks has got you covered.

From 3 p.m. today until stores close on Thrusday, Starbucks is giving its customers its happiest hour of the season. For just $3, you can order any grande holiday beverage, any way you want it—and yes, iced coffee in the winter is acceptable.

So swap your usual coffee order for something a little more festive, because regular hot and iced brewed coffee is not included in today’s promotion, and neither are any bottled ready-to-drink beverages. But don’t get too greedy—you can only use the offer once.

The deal does apply to hot, iced, blended and créme versions of Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Chai Eggnog Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Maple Pecan Latte, and the new Juniper Latte which has a “pine-like flavor.” If you’re not in need of an afternoon caffeine rush, you can also get a hot chocolate for the discounted price.

With today’s offer, you’ll save nearly half the price on this afternoon’s coffee run. Now you can these extra few bucks towards your last-minute holiday shopping!