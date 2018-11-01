Starbucks' Holiday Cups Are Back in 4 New Designs—and Not All of Them Are Red!

Thanksgiving who?

With Halloween officially behind us, Starbucks is skipping right over turkey day and getting ready for the holiday season. The coffee chain announced on Thursday that their annual holiday cups will be returning to stores starting on Friday. There will be four different designs this year, and while two of them are in their signature red, the other two feature a new, festive green color.

The Starbucks cups decorations include green stars, red stripes, a fiery red pattern, and red and green holly leaves. The “retro” designs were all inspired by the “nostalgic and joyful taste of the season,” according to a press release.

RELATED: Starbucks to Eliminate Plastic Straws in All Stores Worldwide

Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks

In addition to the usual coffee orders, customers can also start filling the cups with the chain’s six holiday beverages: Peppermint Mocha (back for the 16th year!), White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Egg Nog Latte.

RELATED: IHOP Debuts Grinch-y Green Pancakes for the Holidays

If you plan on being one of the first in line on Friday, you’re in for a treat. Starbucks is handing out free limited-edition reusable red holiday cups in honor of the first day of the season (and to encourage less waste)—and the plastic sippers are the gifts that keep on giving. If you bring the reusable cup into the store until January 7, you’ll receive $0.50 off your drink order.

WATCH: Starbucks Has Officially Changed Its Bathroom Policy

Last year, Starbucks made their cups D.I.Y.-friendly by encouraging customers to fill in the nearly all-white cups with their own colors. The idea was a bit of a head scratcher considering the cups are hot to the touch upon purchasing and not exactly conducive to coloring.

And when that cup just didn’t cut it, nearly a month later, Starbucks released another design with big white heart and two hands sketched around it—so this year’s four new designs could be only just the beginning.