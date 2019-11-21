Starbucks Has a BOGO Deal This Afternoon — and Holiday Drinks Are Included

Image zoom Starbucks

If you were looking for an excuse to order a venti, triple-shot, half-caff, non-fat iced latte with caramel drizzle, extra whipped cream, and chocolate sauce — and then get another one for free — here’s your chance.

On Thursday, Starbucks is offering a sweet buy one get one free promotion from 2 pm. to 7 p.m. All you have to do is download the Starbucks mobile app in order to redeem the deal, which applies to any handcrafted beverage, grande or larger.

That means you can try one of the coffee giant’s holiday beverages, including Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

Plus, the drinks will come in Starbucks’ famous new holiday cups, which come in four new designs this year: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, and Candy Cane Stripe. According to the official press release, they’re meant to “evoke mini moments of joy for our customers and partners – it’s fun, festive and uniquely Starbucks.”

Don’t have time to stop by Starbucks today? Next week from November 26-29, Starbucks Rewards members who spend $20+ in a single transaction can redeem 50 bonus stars through the mobile app. Just sip back, and relax.