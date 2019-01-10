Starbucks Is Selling Half-Price Lattes and Macchiatos This Afternoon

Starbucks is here to save our mid-day slump once again.

As we near the end of most people’s first full work week of January, the coffee chain is back to host its inaugural happy hour of the year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, head over to your local participating cafe for 50 percent off any latte or macchiato size grande or larger.

To get your sweet deal, you must be a member of the Starbucks Rewards Program or sign up for the event on the Starbucks Happy Hour site. If you’re a member, you will receive a bar code in your inbox or check the Starbucks mobile app. The offer will be emailed to you as well if you only choose to register for today’s Happy Hour.

RELATED: Starbucks Introduces New Cinnamon Shortbread Latte for Winter

The offer, as usual, excludes any hot and iced brewed coffee, Frappuccinos, ready-to-drink beverages and Starbucks Reserve beverages.

However, Starbucks newest creation, the cinnamon shortbread latte does qualify in today’s deal!

The drink features “rich espresso combined with notes of brown butter and vanilla, and topped with warm, wintery spices of cinnamon and nutmeg” and the coffee chain says it’s like “cookie butter in a cup.”