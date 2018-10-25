Starbucks' New Halloween Drink Looks Like a Nightmare But Tastes Like a Creamsicle

Starbucks‘ new Halloween drink looks like it was brewed straight from a witch’s cauldron.

While customers were enjoying their pumpkin spice lattes—and probably binging on Hocus Pocus—the coffee company was mixing up the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino. Beginning on October 25, the drink will be sold throughout the United States at participating Starbucks locations for a limited time.

The frappe—which is giving us major Unicorn Frappuccino vibes— is made with “toad’s breath,” “bat warts” and “lizard scales,” according to a press release. If you’re unfamiliar with what those ingredients taste like, expect a orange creme base with chia seeds swirled in, and topped with vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green powder.

Starbucks is also helping customers get into the spooky spirit with their Mummy Cake Pops and Raccoon Sugar Cookies, available for a limited time.

The company is known to cook up something weird for Halloween—last year, they debuted the highly anticipated Zombie Frappuccino.

But before you know it, Halloween will be long forgotten and Starbucks will be moving on to celebrate the holiday season with their beloved red cups. Last year, they debuted as early as Nov. 1.