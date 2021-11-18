Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Reusable Holiday Cups Today — Here's How to Get One
Drop everything: it's Starbucks Red Cup Day
Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by handing out free, limited-edition reusable red cups.
Customers can snag a free cup with any holiday or fall beverage order on Thursday, Nov. 18. The deal is available via all ordering methods, in-person or online, while supplies last.
This year's festive reusable cup celebrates Starbucks' 50th anniversary, according to a press release.
The design matches the disposable 2021 holiday cups with a lilac and white ribbon design on the classic Starbucks red background.
The four disposable Starbucks holiday cup designs, which were revealed earlier this month, celebrate the decorative elements of the season. Each one resembles wrapping paper, ribbons, holiday lights and candy canes in colors of lilac, red, white and green.
One of the best parts of the 2021 reusable red cup? It is made with 50% recycled content. This eco-friendly cup applies to the company's goal of cutting its environmental footprint in half by 2030.
To get a free reusable cup, customers need to order one of Starbucks' festive drinks. Returning favorites include the Peppermint Mocha (which returned for its 19th year!), Caramel Bruleé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew (available nearly a month earlier than in previous years).
Fans can also order the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte to receive the red cup. The newest addition to the festive menu combines blonde espresso, sugar cookie flavored syrup, almond milk and colorful cookie sprinkles and is the first-ever non-dairy holiday drink.
In other Starbucks news, the coffee chain recently teamed up with music icon Taylor Swift. Last week, the coffee company announced the collaboration in which customers can order the musician's favorite coffee drink, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, by simply asking for a "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version." Fans can also use the Starbucks app by tapping the details in the Taylor app card and then clicking "order now." The partnership celebrates Swift's new re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version).