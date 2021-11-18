Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Reusable Holiday Cups Today — Here's How to Get One

Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by handing out free, limited-edition reusable red cups.

Customers can snag a free cup with any holiday or fall beverage order on Thursday, Nov. 18. The deal is available via all ordering methods, in-person or online, while supplies last.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This year's festive reusable cup celebrates Starbucks' 50th anniversary, according to a press release.

The design matches the disposable 2021 holiday cups with a lilac and white ribbon design on the classic Starbucks red background.

The four disposable Starbucks holiday cup designs, which were revealed earlier this month, celebrate the decorative elements of the season. Each one resembles wrapping paper, ribbons, holiday lights and candy canes in colors of lilac, red, white and green.

starbucks Credit: STARBUCKS

One of the best parts of the 2021 reusable red cup? It is made with 50% recycled content. This eco-friendly cup applies to the company's goal of cutting its environmental footprint in half by 2030.

Fans can also order the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte to receive the red cup. The newest addition to the festive menu combines blonde espresso, sugar cookie flavored syrup, almond milk and colorful cookie sprinkles and is the first-ever non-dairy holiday drink.