Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups Again to Celebrate the Holidays

Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year.

The coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free reusable red cups on Thursday. As part of the fifth-annual red cup giveaway, customers have a chance to snag one of the highly anticipated gifts.

Getting your hands on one of the freebies is simple. On Nov. 17, all customers have to do to receive one is order a handcrafted holiday or fall Starbucks drink — whether it's in-person or placed on the Starbucks app for delivery or pick-up. The sooner you order a cheery drink, the better, since the red cup giveaway is only happening at participating stores while supplies last.

This year's cup design features simple-sweet white ornaments stamped on the iconic red cup. Perfect for a collectible, the reusable gift also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the coffee chain's red cups with a "celebratory message" also visible.

Per Starbucks' existing reusable cup policy, guests who bring their multi-use cup to stores can get a 10-cent discount on their order. Starbucks rewards members are eligible for even more perks: foregoing a disposable cup gives members 25 bonus stars.

Starbucks

On Nov. 3, Starbucks ushered in the return of holiday drink favorites, new bakery treats and brand new disposable red cup designs.

This year's four new arrivals are all meant to look like they're wrapped up in adorable wrapping paper.

"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners," Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year's holiday campaign, said in a statement.

Jacobson also reflected on the legacy of the cups, which have boasted cheery designs since 1997 — from jewel-toned hues in the late '90s to snowman graphics in 2012. "Looking back at all the years of holiday cups, you can see the commitment to design and artistry and all things handcrafted. I think that's why they have become part of a lot of people's holiday traditions. They invite people in because each new design captures a moment in time with its own unique take on the holidays."

One of this year's red cups is made with wavy, green ribbons and sparkles, while another new cup also boasts sparkles and diamonds on a frosted mint green cup. A third holiday cup contains a white backdrop and is stamped with tiny ornaments like Christmas trees and starbursts. Rounding out the lineup is a mostly red cup covered with white graphic Christmas tree designs.

Seasonal drink favorites also returned earlier this month, including the peppermint mocha, which Starbucks baristas have been serving up for 20 years. The caramel brulée latte, the chestnut praline latte, the toasted white chocolate mocha and the Irish cream cold brew also took a spot on the seasonal menu. Plus, the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte returned after its debut last year.