Starbucks Frappuccinos Are Half-Price Today—But Only After a Certain Time

Even if alcohol isn’t your thing, you can still enjoy this happy hour deal.

Starbucks is offering half-priced Frappuccinos at participating locations on September 6. The discounted drinks are part of the coffee chain’s ongoing happy hour promotions, which take place in stores once a week after 3 p.m. until closing.

Aside from getting the timing right, you also have to be part of the Starbucks Rewards membership program, so sign up before you stop in. If you’re already a member, the offer should be automatically loaded onto your account. If you’re a newbie, the happy hour invitation will pop up in your email shortly after you sign up.

Starbucks clearly wants you to go big or go home this afternoon—the deal is only good on Grande or Venti size frapps (not Talls.)

RELATED VIDEO: Starbucks to Open First Signing Store

The offer comes at a great time considering that the chain’s beloved pumpkin spice latte just started popping back into stores last week. Just make sure to order the PSL as a blended beverage to get the discount.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the Keto-Friendly White Drink on Starbucks’ Secret Menu

Starbucks has announced a string of exciting news lately. In addition to the PSL return, the company also revealed the opening of their first store in Italy. The new location is being touted as the most beautiful store to date.