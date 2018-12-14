Starbucks Will Soon Start Delivering Nationwide for the First Time

placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
December 14, 2018 02:32 PM

Good news, non-morning people! Now your coffee can come to you.

Starting next year, Starbucks is expanding their delivery service to 2,000 U.S. locations as a part of their partnership with Uber Eats. Customers will likely be able to start ordering in late March or early April, according to Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer.

The delivery service was first tested in 100 stores in Miami, Florida and the company has to decided to expand given its success.

While mobile ordering and pick-up will still be available at Starbucks locations, this new program will allow orders to come straight to your home or workplace.

RELATED: Here Is Every Starbucks Holiday Beverage, Ranked from Least to Most Calories

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, 51 percent of orders were placed in-store this year—down from 61 percent in 2016—and mobile orders and payment nearly tripled. 

Increasing ordering options isn’t the only way Starbucks has initiated several advancements. In July, the coffee chain announced their plans to get rid of plastic straws in over 28,000 of their stores worldwide by 2020.

They also opened their first sign language location for the deaf community in October.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.