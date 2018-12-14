Starbucks Will Soon Start Delivering Nationwide for the First Time

Good news, non-morning people! Now your coffee can come to you.

Starting next year, Starbucks is expanding their delivery service to 2,000 U.S. locations as a part of their partnership with Uber Eats. Customers will likely be able to start ordering in late March or early April, according to Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer.

The delivery service was first tested in 100 stores in Miami, Florida and the company has to decided to expand given its success.

While mobile ordering and pick-up will still be available at Starbucks locations, this new program will allow orders to come straight to your home or workplace.

