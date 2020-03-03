Starbucks Debuts Spring Menu With 2 New Colorful Iced Drinks: Pineapple Matcha and Golden Ginger

Image zoom Starbucks

In case you missed it, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day this year, which means that spring is fast approaching. Fortunately, Starbucks has already gotten a head start with the release of their spring menu.

The coffee chain just announced their new lineup of drinks as well as the addition of two breakfast wraps, which means there’s a little something for everyone heading into Starbucks this season — even those who are dairy-free. All of the items are available in stores nationwide starting Tuesday.

Two of the beverages — the Iced Pineapple Matcha and Iced Golden Ginger Drinks — feature coconut milk, which was initially added to the chain’s lineup in 2015 and further expands the number of drink options for non-dairy folks. The former is made with premium matcha green tea and shaken with flavors of pineapple and ginger, while the latter features ginger, pineapple, and turmeric flavors.

They’re both tropical and naturally vibrant, which totally sets the mood for spring 2020. A grande-size of either drink goes for between $4.95 and $5.75.

RELATED: Starbucks Just Added 3 New Dairy-Free Coffee Drinks to Its Menu Including an Oatmilk Latte

Following the nationwide expansion of their lineup last year, Starbucks is also releasing a new Nitro Cold Brew flavor: Salted Honey Cold Foam. The chain’s Nitro Cold Brew drinks are served on tap and consist of cold brew coffee that is infused with nitrogen gas for “a smooth and creamy sweetness.” Like it sounds, the new flavor is topped with toasted honey.

Image zoom

You’ll also find two new breakfast sandwiches on the menu. The Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap has double-smoked bacon, sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and sous vide potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla, while the Southwest Veggie Wrap is made with cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans, sous vide potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cream cheese wrapped in a salsa tortilla.

Each one runs for $5.95 and contains more than 20 grams of protein to fuel your morning routine.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Fans Are Mad Her Starbucks Drink Isn’t Vegan Even Though She Claimed to Be One

RELATED: See This 3-Year-Old’s Playroom — Including a Tiny Target and Starbucks! — That Has Gone Viral

To celebrate all these new additions, Happy Hour is returning on Thursday, March 5 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll be able to purchase any made-to-order drink for yourself and get a free one with your purchase so you can share with a friend. The deal covers handcrafted beverages size grande or larger, including the new ones.