Starbucks Debuts Bright Pink 'Dragon Drink' As a New Permanent Menu Item

Starbucks just introduced a fruity, bright pink drink perfect for summer — and it’s totally Instagram-worthy.

The “Dragon Drink” is a combination of fruit juice with mango and dragonfruit flavors. Starting on Tuesday, the drink will join the permanent menu at all Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The dragonfruit beverage is part of the company’s new summer offerings, which also includes the return of some fan-favorite drinks: both the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino are coming back to the menu on Tuesday as permanent items!

The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino has with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumble, followed by a blend of mocha sauce, frappuccino chips, coffee, milk and ice. The drink is then topped with even more whipped cream and cookie crumbles.

Meanwhile, the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino has whipped cream and dark caramel sauce at its base, followed by a blend of the caramel sauce mixed with coffee, milk and ice and — you guessed it — topped with more whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Tuesday also marks the return of Starbucks’ famous S’mores Frappuccino, a popular summer drink that was discontinued last year. The frappuccino will be available for a limited time at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

A blend of marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, coffee, milk and ice, the S’mores Frappuccino comes topped with more marshmallow whipped cream and crunchy graham cracker crumbles to complete the classic flavor.

It’s not just the drinks that are new: Starbucks is also adding two food options to their summer menu. A grilled cheese sandwich with a three-cheese blend inside crispy sourdough bread is joining the permanent menu, while the new Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap — black beans, salsa and mixed veggies in a tortilla wrap — is available for a limited time.