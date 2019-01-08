Is shortbread the new pumpkin spice?

Starbucks is celebrating winter by introducing an all-new latte flavor, cinnamon shortbread (or “#CSL,” their press release touts), available starting Tuesday, Jan. 8, according to its website.

The coffee chain describes it as “rich espresso combined with notes of brown butter and vanilla, and topped with warm, wintery spices of cinnamon and nutmeg.” You can get it hot, iced or as a Frappucino. It will only be available for a limited time and “while supplies last,” the website cautions.

Starbucks is also offering new food options this season, some of which will stay on the menu year-round, such as the ham, cheddar and pepper sous-vide egg bite and the ham and Swiss panini. The red velvet loaf cake, on the other hand, will only be available for a limited time. The Starbucks morning bun, a permanent fixture on the menu, also got a recipe update to make its bread more “flaky.”

Certain locations also have coffees from Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Sumatra available this winter as part of Starbucks Passport Series. And in grocery stores, bottled, cold Starbucks lattes and mochas with almond milk are available starting this month. The suggested retail price is $4.99.

These menu additions come on the heels of another exciting announcement for fans of the Seattle-based cafe chain. Starbucks announced last month that it’s expanding its delivery service to 2,000 U.S. locations as a part of a partnership with Uber Eats. Customers will likely be able to start ordering in late March or early April, according to Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer.

The delivery service was first tested in 100 stores in Miami, Florida, and the company has to decided to expand given its success.

While mobile ordering and pick-up will still be available at Starbucks locations, this new program will allow orders to come straight to your home or workplace.