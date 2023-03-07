Starbucks Drops a New Cinnamon Caramel Drink for Spring

The new cinnamon caramel cream nitro cold brew is topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on March 7, 2023 04:27 PM
Starbucks Drops Spring Menu with Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Photo: Starbucks

Starbucks is ready for spring.

On Tuesday, the coffee company dropped the season's lineup, which includes a new cold beverage to usher in warmer weather — a cinnamon caramel cream nitro cold brew.

The menu item combines cinnamon and caramel flavors mixed into a classic Starbucks nitro cold brew. It's topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping.

While the new drink is first available on Tuesday, March 7, customers will be able to enjoy it year-round.

"Taking inspiration from salted caramels and gooey sticky buns, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a lovely balance of decadent baking flavors with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping that seamlessly blends into the coffee with each sip," said Erin Marinan, a Starbucks beverage developer. "This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor."

Starbucks Drops Spring Menu with Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Starbucks

Also available this season are new, colorful reusable cups, which are splashed with cheery colors reminiscent of spring flowers.

Earlier this year, Starbucks dropped another new cold drink — the pistachio cream cold brew — and PEOPLE got a sneak peek of it.

The winter offering features Starbucks' signature cold brew coffee that gets sweetened with a vanilla syrup. It's topped with a luscious pistachio cream foam and a shower of salted brown butter sprinkles. The cream foam evokes a warm, almost butterscotch like richness that complements the bitter notes of the cold brew.

The original pistachio latte will still be available hot, cold or as a frappuccino. The hot latte has the most balanced flavor profile between the coffee and the pistachio, while the original cold latte offers a subtle nutty flavor with every sip.

Back in January, Starbucks also announced the return of a bakery case classic: the red velvet loaf. The slice is a marbled cake with swirls of vanilla and red velvet cake. It's topped with a white chocolate icing for a sweet winter treat.

