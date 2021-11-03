Starbucks Brings Back Their Red Cups and Adds First-Ever Non-Dairy Holiday Drink to the Menu

Time to trade your pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas because Starbucks’ holiday menu is here

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Starbucks red cup season!

The coffee chain released a sneak peek of this year's festive designs before they hit stores tomorrow, Nov. 4. Along with the cups, fan-favorite holiday treats will return, and new drinks and snacks are being added to the menu, like the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

Four new Starbucks holiday cup designs will be available on Thursday and each one celebrates the decorative elements of the season. Plus, each cup even has a gift tag box to write festive messages in. One of the most notable things about the 2021 holiday cups? The use of lilac, in addition to the typical red, white and green seen in previous years' cups.

starbucks Credit: STARBUCKS

The wrapping paper cup showcases geometric patterns of circles, sparkles and glitter grain; the ribbon cup features images of white and lilac ribbons on a classic red holiday cup background; the holiday lights cup is decorated with sparkles and ribbons along with bold letters spelling out "Starbucks"; and last, but not least, the candy cane cup has green, white and lilac stripes with bold "Starbucks" letters wrapping around the cup.

starbucks Credit: STARBUCKS

Joining the crew of holiday classics is the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. The newest addition to the festive menu combines blonde espresso, sugar cookie flavored syrup, almond milk and colorful cookie sprinkles and is the first-ever non-dairy holiday drink. Just as with all other Starbucks drinks, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte is available hot or iced.

starbucks Credit: STARBUCKS

There are new and old additions to the food menu as well. A vanilla cake and chocolate frosted Reindeer Cake Pop will be available, decorated with a red nose and antlers for a seasonal treat. Otherwise, the holiday food menu consists of classic foods like the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Snowman Cookie.