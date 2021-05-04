Starbucks Responds After Barista's Viral Tweet About Complicated Order

“Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience,” the company said.

On Saturday, a Starbucks barista's photo of a complicated order sparked a fire on Twitter, with many other employees chiming in on the platform with photos and stories of insane customer requests.

"On today's episode of why I wanna quit my job," Twitter user @ProjectJosiee captioned a photo of an iced coffee drink with a comically long list of special requests, including but not limited to caramel drizzle, caramel sauce, caramel crunch, honey blend, extra whipped cream, extra ice, extra Frapp chips, and cinnamon topping. He also posted video from his TikTok account @ProjectJosie about getting "verbally harassed by Karens" over their coffee orders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tweet quickly went viral, getting over 52,000 retweets and 336,000 likes. In the replies, other baristas began sharing photos of their own nightmare orders.

The company later responded, telling Fox News in a statement: "Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas' expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience."

"There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and most customizations are reasonable requests from customers," the statement added.