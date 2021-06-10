Starbucks stores are experiencing a shortage of over 25 ingredients like lemonade, hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, green iced tea, and more

Starbucks Apologizes After Supply Shortages Force Them to Take Many Drinks Off the Menu

Starbucks is having venti-sized supply chain issues.

The coffee giant reportedly put 25 items on hold starting June 4, causing a number of items to come off the menu.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to an internal memo viewed by Business Insider, the "temporary hold," likely brought on by the pandemic, affects ingredients like their hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, green iced tea, and more. Customers on Twitter have also reported shortages of lemonade, caramel and oat milk.

Though the internal memo was confirmed to Business Insider by three employees in Arizona, Georgia, and Oregon, a Starbucks spokesperson says the exact items out of stock vary from location to location.

"We are experiencing temporary supply shortages of some of our products," the spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE. "Specific items will vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time."

"We know that a visit to Starbucks is an important part of our customer's day and we apologize for the inconvenience," they continued. "We are working quick and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible."

Some of the drinks that rely on the missing ingredients include the Cinnamon Dolce Latte, White Chocolate Mocha, and their popular line of Refreshers, like the Strawberry Acai and Mango Dragonfruit drinks.

Many Starbucks fans have used social media to express their frustration.

"i will juice the peaches myself to get starbucks out of this shortage," joked one user.

"The Starbucks shortage has reached NYC. They are literally out of all of my drinks but still said bi rights," tweeted another along with a photo of a tumbler in the bisexual pride flag colors.

Starbucks baristas are encouraging all customers to be patient with workers when learning the news of the shortages.